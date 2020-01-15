Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.52% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3,065.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter.

EDIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

