Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.61% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. 73,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

