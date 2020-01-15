Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 356.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,208 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 2.21% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $36,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 2,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

