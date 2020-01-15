Gradient Investments LLC Sells 269 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG traded up $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,353.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,246.11. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,441.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.