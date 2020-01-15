Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,897 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,588,000 after acquiring an additional 522,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,772,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,532. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

