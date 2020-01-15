Gradient Investments LLC Sells 791 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Raytheon by 77.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.41. 1,309,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $158.16 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

