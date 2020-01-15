Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.55.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 632,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

