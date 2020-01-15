Graft Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,533.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Graft has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $215,533.00 and $10,808.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00748195 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003956 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001635 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

