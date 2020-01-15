Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €28.00 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.62 ($27.46).

GYC stock opened at €21.50 ($25.00) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

