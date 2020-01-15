GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

