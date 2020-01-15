Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Graphic Packaging also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

