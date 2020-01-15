Gravity (GZRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Gravity has a market cap of $133,784.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,304,498,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,498,228 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net.

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

