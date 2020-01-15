Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 7,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,333. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,873 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 4,275,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,394 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

