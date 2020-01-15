Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

GRBK opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.23. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

