Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,933 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 4.50% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 115.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of GHL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

