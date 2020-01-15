Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NYSE:GHL opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.