Grin Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $32.26 million and $35.38 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BitForex, KuCoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 31,445,280 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex, Coinall, Hotbit, TradeOgre, Bisq and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

