Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $977,377.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,816.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,717.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,786,787. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

