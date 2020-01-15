GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTT. Cowen downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $729.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. acquired 53,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $420,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 559,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,794,173 shares of company stock worth $18,403,152. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,201,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,942,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.