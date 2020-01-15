Guardian Investment Management Sells 58,764 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 4.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

