Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GHSI stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,821,205. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

