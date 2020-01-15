Guess? (NYSE:GES) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Guess? (NYSE:GES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GES opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guess? by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Guess? by 1,168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

