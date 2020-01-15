Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 940 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.04. 2,833,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $259.37 and a 1-year high of $330.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

