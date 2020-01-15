Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $206.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $207.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

