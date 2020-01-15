GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $45,611,850. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,589,000 after acquiring an additional 635,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,778,000 after acquiring an additional 338,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth approximately $32,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,345,000 after acquiring an additional 149,163 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.01. 1,051,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.99. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

