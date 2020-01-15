GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $28.20 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004921 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC, DragonEX and BigONE. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.20 million and $7.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, QBTC, Binance, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

