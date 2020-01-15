Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Hain Celestial Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,014,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,185 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 635,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

