Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 45,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

HAL opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

