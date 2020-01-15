Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 95,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,334. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

