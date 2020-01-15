Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Bank of America

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

HMSO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 317.92 ($4.18).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 265.33 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 275.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

