Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.30% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,063,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the period.

HWC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

