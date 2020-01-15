Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.