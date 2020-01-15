Hanesbrands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 60,447 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,699% compared to the typical daily volume of 889 put options.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 536,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

