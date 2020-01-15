Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.79 ($40.45).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLAG. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR:HLAG traded down €3.60 ($4.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.20 ($88.60). 28,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €21.82 ($25.37) and a 52-week high of €79.60 ($92.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.96.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

