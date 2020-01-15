Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0266 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Happycoin has a market cap of $667,779.00 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.01402388 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,136,331 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

