HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 750,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,102. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.62.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

