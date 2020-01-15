Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The firm has a market cap of $363.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$10.78 and a 12 month high of C$17.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$292.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

