Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,838.50 ($24.18) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,906.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,912.30.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

