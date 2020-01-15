Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post sales of $113.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.40 million. Harmonic reported sales of $113.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $393.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $438.30 million to $458.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $709.19 million, a PE ratio of 271.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 85,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

