Harmony Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.44 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last week, Harmony has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $19.24 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,177,117 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

