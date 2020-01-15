Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

HSC stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Harsco by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

