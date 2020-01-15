Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

