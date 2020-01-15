Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

HA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 360,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,988,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

