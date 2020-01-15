Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will report $140.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $563.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $564.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $640.55 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

