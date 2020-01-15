HB Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect HB Fuller to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

