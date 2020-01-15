HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $19,948.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

