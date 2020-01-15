HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 215.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 907,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. 1,168,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.