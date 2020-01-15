HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 4.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

