Head-To-Head Contrast: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) vs. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy 25.83% 5.88% 3.26% Diamondback Energy 29.59% 6.01% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gulfport Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 3 8 3 0 2.00 Diamondback Energy 0 2 19 1 2.95

Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 201.52%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $133.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.36 billion 0.26 $430.56 million $1.83 1.19 Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 6.73 $845.67 million $5.87 15.55

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

