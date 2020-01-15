Head to Head Review: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.22% 2.69% 1.08% Camden Property Trust 16.22% 4.53% 2.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 4 8 0 2.67 Camden Property Trust 0 4 11 0 2.73

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus price target of $131.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $3.05 billion 8.29 $331.25 million $6.60 18.33 Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 10.95 $156.12 million $4.77 22.63

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

